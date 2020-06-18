Route 91 survivors speak of Healing Garden destruction, ask others to help protect it

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Healing Garden is known as our city’s ultimate sanctuary, but some Route 91 survivors told 8 News Now they’re dealing with fresh grief since seeing destruction at the park.

“It brings you somewhat kind of a solace,” Route 91 survivor Jackie Beran said of The Healing Garden. “And a reflection.”

“We gotta represent the people down there that died,” Route 91 survivor Robert Beran added. “That didn’t make it out.”

The Berans shared how The Las Vegas Healing Garden has acted as a symbol of healing for them, but recent destruction has brought new grief to those who have already felt so much.

“This is like a grave site really to us,” Robert Beran said.

Memorial hearts have been smashed, victims’ pictures have been shattered and some survivors have seen people showering and defecating near the well-known water wall.

“A lot of stuff looked like it was just ripped up,” Robert Beran said of what he and his wife saw. “There was some signs that were ripped up.”

One volunteer caretaker brought these issues to Mayor Carolyn Goodman during Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting.

“That healing garden is the most sacristan beautiful place,” Goodman said, responding to the report. “And we cant have anything like that. We are monitoring, we are working all the time.”

The caretaker told 8 News Now he is now working with city leaders to come up with a long-term solution.

In the meantime, the Berans want everyone to remember what it means to those who were there that tragic day.

“Going down there it makes you realize, we’re here,” Jackie Beran explained. “They are not so we have to live our best lives for them.”

Therefore, they encourage everyone to keep it close to their hearts.

If you notice anyone defacing or damaging The Healing Garden, you are urged to contact The Las Vegas City Marshals at 702-229-3223.