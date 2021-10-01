Route 91 festival remains closed as memorial plans are underway

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)-– The site of the Route 91 festival remains fenced off. Memorial plans are still underway for a portion of it. While the remainder could be used for something else.

MGM Resorts International announced their donation of two acres of property for the memorial site back in August. But according to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, the site has not been touched. They understand there are different emotions from the community about what the land should be used for.

“We don’t know what the memorial looks like yet.,” Tennille Pereira, director of the VSRC. “We have gathered lots of ideas from the community that they want to incorporate but we haven’t engaged the arts and architectural world yet.”

The land is private property but the community is heavily involved in the process. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center wants to make sure the memorial is perfect.

No memorial design has been set for the site and that process is set to begin later this month.