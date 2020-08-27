Roundup to gather 60 wild horses off range near Ely

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emergency wild horse roundup could begin as early as Friday as a herd near Ely doesn’t have enough water, according to a Bureau of Land Management news release.

Officials say they will gather about 60 horses from the Jakes Wash Herd Area about 30 miles west of Ely. Over the course of about 10 days, will be lured into corrals with water and hay. No helicopters will be used, according to the news release.

Overpopulation and a lack of water has led to declining health of the horses, officials said.

All wild horses identified for removal will be transported to the Palomino Valley Center Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Reno, where they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.

For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.