Rosen visits Las Vegas café to tout American Rescue Plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen touted the passage of the American Rescue Plan by visiting a locally-owned small business Wednesday.

The senator met with staff at Truffles N Bacon on Eastern Avenue near Pebble Road.

The café’s owner said access to federal relief and Paycheck Protection Program loans helped keep her business alive during the pandemic.

8 News Now asked Rosen what she tells her colleagues who voted against relief measures.

“I looked at the American Rescue Plan and the COVID relief as investing in ourselves and our friends, our neighbors and our communities,” Rosen said. “That’s what I tell my colleagues.”

Last year, Rosen’s office helped more than 1,000 small businesses in Nevada. The senator said 99% of businesses in the Silver State are considered small businesses.