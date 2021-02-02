Rosen to serve on Senate Armed Services Committee

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens to testimony from Customs and Border Patrol Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, during a committee hearing on conditions at the Southern border, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) has been selected to serve on the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

Rosen now has more committee assignments than any other Democratic senator in the 117th Congress.

I will also continue serving Nevadans on 5 other committees:



– Health, Education, Labor, & Pensions

– Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs

– Commerce, Science, & Transportation

– Small Business & Entrepreneurship

– Aging — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) February 2, 2021

She is the only member of the Nevada Delegation on the Armed Services Committee in either chamber, and the first Nevada Senator appointed to the committee in nearly 15 years.

“In an era of increased threats to our nation and global instability, we must maintain a military force that is properly equipped, trained, and ready to overcome any challenge that the United States may face,” Rosen said.

The Senate Armed Services Committee has legislative oversight of the nation’s military, including the Department of Defense, military research and development, nuclear energy (as pertaining to national security), benefits for members of the military, the Selective Service System, and other matters related to defense policy.

“Nevada is the proud home to multiple military bases and installations, and to brave men and women who make up our armed forces,” Rosen said. “I admire and deeply respect the men and women who serve our nation, and I am honored to join the Senate Armed Services Committee. As a committee member, I will advocate for our troops, our national defense, and for Nevada’s many military facilities and projects. I pledge to continue my efforts to ensure the safety and security of the United States and our servicemembers.”

Two E/A-18G Growlers assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, taxi at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, Jan. 23, 2020. VAQ-131, known as the Lancers, arrived at Nellis AFB to participate in the combat exercise Red Flag 20-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie)

Nellis Air Force Base is among the nation’s most important bases, with premier training exercises and combat schools. Creech Air Force Base, home to U.S. military drone operations, is just north of Las Vegas in Indian Springs.

The state is also home to the Hawthorne Army Depot Base in Hawthorne, and Fallon Naval Air Station near Fallon.

“Nevada’s veterans and members of the military in our state need strong advocates in Congress,” said Kat Miller, Director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “I am glad to see that Senator Rosen will be joining the Senate Armed Services Committee where she will be able to continue her work to support our men and women in uniform.”