Rosen offers assistance to people stuck inside Afghanistan as deadline nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Aug. 31 deadline to get Americans out of Afghanistan nears, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen has posted a form online to help identify people who are currently at risk inside the country.

“Senator Jacky Rosen’s office is collecting emergency information from people who are connected to Nevada who are currently at risk in Afghanistan. We are doing everything we can to assist our Afghan allies and their families,” according to the web page.

The page advises U.S. citizens or people with Legal Permanent Resident status to complete the U.S. Embassy’s form for assistance facilitating travel to the U.S.

People at risk should also sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment program.

Rosen offers an email contact — NVcasework@rosen.senate.gov — and phone numbers for people to reach out for assistance: (702) 388-0205 or (775) 337-0110.