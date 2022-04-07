LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Biden administration’s plan to end a roadblock to asylum-seekers along the U.S.-Mexico border is drawing opposition from Democrats including U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen.

Since March 2020, the U.S. has used Title 42 authority to suspend rights to seek asylum under U.S. law and international treaty. The practice began as a response to block people at the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration has set May 23 as the date that policy will expire.

“The administration made this announcement without sufficient preparation or a cohesive strategy already being in place to secure the border and prevent chaos,” Rosen said in a Thursday statement.

“More needs to be done to ensure an orderly and humane process that strengthens border security while treating people with dignity. This situation underscores why I have been calling on Congress to finally pass comprehensive immigration reform that enhances our homeland security and fixes the broken asylum process,” Rosen said.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing to examine implementation of Title I of the CARES Act, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

The number of Democrats who oppose the change has grown, but President Joe Biden has not signaled a change to the May 23 date.

A recent report by the Associated Press indicates that Mexico has become a path to the U.S. for Ukrainian refugees, who have found help getting into the country through a network of churches.

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to charter buses to take migrants from the border to Washington, D.C. Abbott had promised “unprecedented actions” after the Biden administration announced it was winding the Title 42 policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.