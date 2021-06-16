Rosen, Cortez Masto urge early action on federal wildfire relief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) have asked the Biden Administration to provide economic relief ahead of wildfires expected to ravage the West.

“Uncompensated damage” from previous wildfires, along with the impact of extreme drought and wildfires this summer are driving the need for additional funding, according to a letter to President Joe Biden signed by several senators from western states.

Rosen points to the unique circumstances in Nevada, as well.

“Nevada’s Lake Mead hit its lowest water level on record last week. Unfortunately, this drought is likely a sign of the new normal—in the world of climate change—with extreme drought conditions crippling western states like Nevada and contributing to record wildfire seasons,” Sen. Rosen. said.

“Rising temperatures and drier conditions create the ideal environment for the spread of wildfires and make them more difficult to put out. That is why my colleagues and I are asking the Biden Administration for supplemental disaster funding to assist Nevada and other communities with rebuilding in the wake of these increasingly destructive wildfires,” Rosen said.

Other senators signing on to the letter include Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.).

The full text of the letter: