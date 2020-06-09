Sen. Rosen co-sponsors Police Training and Independent Review Act

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, D-NV, announced on Monday that she was co-sponsoring the Police Training and Independent Review Act, which is legislation that promotes training in fair and impartial policing, and encourages the use of independent investigations and, if warranted, prosecutions of the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers.

“No American should be targeted or treated differently by law enforcement because of the color of their skin,” said Senator Rosen. “Far too often in our country, we have seen incidents where law enforcement officers unjustly target Black Americans, sometimes with violence. This legislation would incentivize states to mandate training in unbiased policing, as well as independent reviews of any incident where deadly force is used by law enforcement. As we continue the national conversation on systemic racism in our country, I will continue fighting for equality and justice for all Americans.”

The Police Training and Independent Review Act would establish a new grant under the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) for states that:

Require training for law enforcement officers on fair and impartial policing

Pass laws providing for an independent review of the use of deadly force by law enforcement

Last week, Senator Rosen joined colleagues in calling on the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to conduct an investigation into the patterns and practices of racially discriminatory and violent policing in the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Last week, Senator Rosen also held a listening session with faith leaders in Nevada’s African American community to discuss national events following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as how Nevadans can work together to address ongoing issues of hate and systemic racism in America.