Rosen cites humanitarian crisis at border, halts Homeland Security hires

WASHINGTON (KLAS) — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., took the senate floor on Tuesday morning to renew attention to the plight of immigrants in detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Make no mistake about it: there is a humanitarian crisis at our southern border, and we are failing to address it.



“Families are still being separated, Rosen said. “Children still in cages not knowing if they will ever see their parents again. And this administration continues to ignore basic human rights.”

Rosen said she is putting a hold on two nominees for Department of Homeland Security positions until conditions at the detention facilities improve and DHS meets “the standards it is obligated to uphold.”

Rosen spoke about her observations during a visit to McAllen, Texas, last week.



“We have a crisis on our hands. Make no mistake about it. There is a humanitarian crisis at our southern border, and we are failing to address it.”

Immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala are particulaly in danger as they come to the border seeking refuge from violence and persecution, Rosen said.