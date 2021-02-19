Rosen appointed to lead new Senate Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens to testimony from Customs and Border Patrol Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, during a committee hearing on conditions at the Southern border, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) will chair the newly formed Senate Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade and Export Promotion.

The subcommittee falls under the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

Rosen said she was honored by the appointment. “I thank Senator Cantwell, Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, for entrusting me with the responsibility to lead, and for the opportunity to deliver on these critically important issues for Nevadans and for the American people.”

“Tourism-related industries drive job creation and economic growth in states across the country,” Rosen said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has posed significant challenges for Nevada’s tourism-heavy economy, and in communities across our nation that rely on travel, tourism, hospitality, and live entertainment.”

Rosen added: “In this new leadership position, I pledge to work tirelessly to support the sustainable recovery of the tourism industry, highlight the challenges that our tourism-centered businesses face, and advocate for critical support as we recover from this ongoing economic crisis. I will also strive to support fair trade and export deals that protect American jobs, promote growth, and strengthen the economies of Nevada and the United States.”

“Nevada’s tourism industry accounts for over 270,000 jobs in our state,” said Virginia Valentine, President of the Nevada Resort Association. “We congratulate Senator Rosen on this new position, and look forward to working with her to strengthen our tourism industry.”

“I am glad to see that Senator Rosen, an advocate for Nevada families, will be leading the effort to revive our tourism industry,” said Geoconda Arugüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Workers Union Local 226. “Tourism and hospitality are at the heart of Nevada’s economy. During this pandemic, these key industries have been devastated and Nevada’s workforce needs our support. We look forward to working alongside Senator Rosen in our mission to support working families in Nevada during this difficult time.”

“Although we have faced setbacks due to COVID-19, I am optimistic about the future of tourism for our State,” said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “As Subcommittee Chairwoman, Senator Rosen will be in a position to help rebuild an industry that fuels Nevada’s economy.