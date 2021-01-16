Roseman University serves as vaccination site; officials hope to vaccinate 1K people per week

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Students and staff from Roseman University are stepping up to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday morning, 300 frontline healthcare workers and elderly community members received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“It felt no different than my recent shingles and pneumonia shot that I got last year, no different than that,” said Jeanne Donadio.

Roseman University of Health Sciences is hoping to vaccinate more than 1,000 people per week. To accomplish this, they brought in faculty and staff, as well as student volunteers from the nursing and pharmacy programs.

“I just wanted to help,” said nursing student Charlotte Autrey. “I think that’s part of being a nursing student is really wanting to help the community. So, when they gave the opportunity, I took it.”

Not only is this great experience for students, but it also adds to the manpower needed to vaccinate the entire community.

“It’s an all hands-on deck effort, this is the largest vaccination effort that in modern times,” said Jason Roth — Vice President of Communications for Roseman University of Health Sciences. “We need as many people as possible that are trained to do so, vaccinating and getting shots in arms.”

The clinic was appointment based, with individuals showing up to get the vaccine, then waiting in the lobby for a post-vaccination observation period.

“I knew that at 95 percent efficacy I felt very comfortable getting this today,” said pharmacy student Victoria Pang. “It was quick and painless, and everyone was super nice at the clinic.”

“Wanting for myself, family to get back to some normalcy, also for the country,” said Donadio. “We get vaccines for everything else. As an older person I get vaccines for shingles, pneumonia so why not COVID?”

Roseman University will hold another appointment-based vaccination clinic next week in Henderson.

To get notified you need to fill out a form. You can find more information about that HERE.

It will ask you if you are an employer or an individua and ask for contact information. Once it is your time to be vaccinated — you will be notified.