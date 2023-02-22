LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dental work can be expensive; if you have a child with cancer or another major illness, it’s an unimaginable burden.

Roseman University’s College of Dental Medicine has opened a new clinic to help families with children battling life-threatening illnesses or with special needs. The college is working with Cure 4 the Kids to provide those services to the children.

Roseman also provides dental care and orthodontics to the public at reduced prices. You can find out more at this link.