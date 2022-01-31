Rose Test: What dozen will win when it comes to price and freshness?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nothing says love like a dozen red roses. With Valentine’s Day only a few weeks away, 8 News Now decided to see just how well one of the most popular gifts would hold up and what price you would be paying.

8 News Now ordered or purchased a dozen roses from the following businesses:

The Rose Shack in Las Vegas

Flowers of the Field in Henderson

Local Trader Joe’s

1-800-Flowers

Pro Flower.com

It’s not unusual for roses to double in price for Valentine’s Day due to the high demand. In 2021, U.S. consumers spent approximately $2 billion on flowers. Nearly 70% of all rose sales are for Valentine’s Day.

Roses are being tested in the 8 News Now Rose Test. (KLAS-TV)

Every morning this week, Good Day Las Vegas will be checking the bouquets to see which one is faring the best. The results will be given on Friday.