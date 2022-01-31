Rose Test: What dozen will win when it comes to price and freshness?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nothing says love like a dozen red roses. With Valentine’s Day only a few weeks away, 8 News Now decided to see just how well one of the most popular gifts would hold up and what price you would be paying.
8 News Now ordered or purchased a dozen roses from the following businesses:
- The Rose Shack in Las Vegas
- Flowers of the Field in Henderson
- Local Trader Joe’s
- 1-800-Flowers
- Pro Flower.com
It’s not unusual for roses to double in price for Valentine’s Day due to the high demand. In 2021, U.S. consumers spent approximately $2 billion on flowers. Nearly 70% of all rose sales are for Valentine’s Day.
Every morning this week, Good Day Las Vegas will be checking the bouquets to see which one is faring the best. The results will be given on Friday.