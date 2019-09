LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — You’ve got about a month to rally 20 of your closest friends for this year’s Rose Regatta Dragon Boat Festival. It’s a really fun and unique event — but more importantly it raises money and awareness for local women and men in need of breast health services.

The event takes place at Lake Las Vegas on Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information at this link.