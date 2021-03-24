Rose. Rabbit. Lie. closes at The Cosmopolitan after 7 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular eatery at The Cosmopolitan has closed its doors after seven years. The resort confirmed Rose. Rabbit. Lie.’s closure in a statement to 8 News Now Wednesday:

“After seven incredible years of providing world-class dining and entertainment to our guests, Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has closed to the public.

The reimagined supper club experience made its debut in 2013 as the first-of-its-kind and changed the Las Vegas dining scene forever. We are privileged to have worked with the incredible Rose. Rabbit. Lie. culinary and performing talent and express our sincere gratitude for their hard work and commitment over the years.

Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our ongoing commitment to delivering dynamic, first-to-market restaurant concepts to our guests. We look forward to unveiling an exciting new culinary destination created in collaboration with our partners at Spiegelworld in the near future.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas