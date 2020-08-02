Rosa Parks letter about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. up for sale

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A handwritten letter that Rosa Parks wrote about Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. is up for sale.

The letter is dated October 6, 1981, and was addressed to a “Mr. Kessler.”

It was Parks’ response after an autograph collector asked her what she thought of King, nearly a decade after his death.

“I admired and respected him as a truly great man committed and dedicated to freedom, peace and loyalty for all oppressed humanity,” Parks stated in the letter.

The price of the historic letter is $54,000.

