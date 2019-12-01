Rosa Parks honored with statue in Montgomery, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) — A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks has been dedicated in Alabama’s capital city of Montgomery.

64 years ago Sunday, Rosa Parks was arrested after she refused to give up her seat on the bus for a white man. It was a moment that went down in history and made her one of the major symbols of the Civil Rights Movement.

Now, a statue of her stands in downtown Montgomery, 30 feet from the spot where she is believed to have boarded the bus.

Her arrest in 1955 prompted a 381-day boycott of the Montgomery Bus System, organized by the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

Parks died in 2005 at 92-years-old.