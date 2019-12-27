Rooms on the Strip averaging $400 per night for New Year’s; several hotels sold out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are only a few days left before we ring in 2020! All week, ‘Las Vegas Now’ host Roqui Theus has been checking out ways people will be celebrating. We are expecting 333,000 people to ring in the New Year in the city, with many wanting to stay right where the action will be.

So, how much are rooms going for?

Last Thursday, we checked Expedia, and some properties were charging up to $700 for just New Year’s Eve. As of today, prices are lower and so are the options.

According to Expedia.com, there are currently 16 hotels along the Strip sold out between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, including the Wynn, Bellagio, Caesars and the Hilton Grand Las Vegas. That leaves us with the most expensive rates of about $600 at the Delano at Mandalay Bay and the least expensive at The Strat. Those rates are just at $135. Some downtown Las Vegas properties are averaging $400 a night.

Many hotels off the Strip are not cheap, either, averaging about $200 a night.

Last week, we saw there were many properties requiring a minimum, two-night stay, but today, we are not seeing any. This time of year is certainly a supple and demand situation.