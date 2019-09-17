Roommate dispute turns into barricade situation in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Police in Henderson are investigating a barricade situation near N. Major Avenue and Burkholder Boulevard. The call about a dispute between two roommates who live in the 800 block of N. Major Avenue came in around 12:10 p.m.

According to Henderson Police, one of the roommates used a deadly weapon to steal from the other roommate. So the police were called. Henderson PD responded, and the roommate who allegedly did the stealing refused to come out of the home.

Negotiators spoke with her and she eventually surrendered. No other details were released.