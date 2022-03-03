LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sports anchor Ron Futrell has been hanging out at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway like a true NASCAR fan. He’s staying in an RV in the parking lot where fans will begin gathering for the upcoming weekend of races.

NASCAR fans travel and camp around the country following the race circuit. Ron talked with driver Jordan Anderson about the NASCAR culture.

On Thursday, the Xfinity haulers will enter the speedway at noon, and at 6 p.m. there will be a NASCAR hauler parade on the Las Vegas Strip.