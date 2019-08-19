Ronaldo paid $375K to accuser, court document shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to pay $375,000 to a woman who accused him of sexual assault after a 2009 encounter in Las Vegas.

The 2010 settlement is documented in a Friday motion filed in U.S. District Court in Nevada to dismiss Kathryn Mayorga’s complaint.

Lawyers for Ronaldo argue that Mayorga released him from any claims when she signed the agreement in 2010 and took the payment.

Friday’s court filing says, “Mr. Ronaldo paid Plaintiff the sum of $375,000.00 and both parties agreed to be bound by explicit confidentiality and non-disparagement obligations. Id. at 2.1.1. Nowhere in the Complaint does Plaintiff contend she was not paid the full $375,000.00, nor that she has or is willing and financially able to disgorge that sum.”

“Given that within one year of the alleged assault, Plaintiff had retained legal counsel and participated in a mediation of her claims, she cannot plausibly maintain she was unaware of the facts supporting a cause of action based on the purported Incident.”

Ronaldo made the agreement with an understanding of confidentiality that was “of utmost significance” and he would not have made the agreement otherwise, he lawyers said.

Las Vegas Metro police investigated the case and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson in July declined to file charges against Ronaldo.

The incident occurred on June 13, 2009, at the Palms Hotel and Casino, the lawsuit says.