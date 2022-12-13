LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For decades, the Ronald McDonald House has stepped in to help families who have children dealing with long hospital stays. However, the problem is there has always been a long waiting list but that will be changing soon.

A new complex that will be able to house eight individual families is being built at O’Bannon Drive and S. Edmond Street, near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Construction on this second location begins immediately and is expected to take as long as 10 months.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Artist renderings of the new Ronald McDonald House. (Credit: Ronald McDonald House)

Artist renderings of the new Ronald McDonald House. (Credit: Ronald McDonald House)

Artist renderings of the new Ronald McDonald House. (Credit: Ronald McDonald House)

Artist renderings of the new Ronald McDonald House. (Credit: Ronald McDonald House)

CEO Alyson McCarthy said the new facility will have eight individual patio homes with kitchens, laundry rooms, and bedrooms, allowing families to have separate living spaces. It will also eliminate the waiting list for families because it will be able to accommodate an additional 150 families a year.

Families from outside of Las Vegas stay at the Ronald McDonald House if they have a child anywhere from birth to the age of 21 who is hospitalized locally. It gives families a home away from home and helps the younger patients heal faster.

“We take care of the moms and dads, brothers and sisters so they can remain close to that child’s bedside,” McCarthy said.

Next year will be the 25th anniversary of Ronald McDonald Charities of Greater Las Vegas.