Ronald McDonald ‘Care Mobile’ offering affordable dental care for valley children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) is back in service after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be in the Las Vegas valley for the next two weeks offering affordable dental care for children.

The RMCM partners with Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas to provide oral health care for children up to age 21.

The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants.

Each month, they visit various locations in Las Vegas. Click below for the full schedule:

There are COVID precautions in place.

To make an appointment, call 1 (844) 227-6867.