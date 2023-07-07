LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In partnership with Nevada Health Centers and Speedway Children’s Charities, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be hosting its 9th Annual Smarts & Smiles Back to School Dental Care Fair.

From Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, a mobile dental care clinic, will be providing dental and oral health services and education to local children.

The services are provided at no cost to insured and uninsured patients under the age of 21.

These services are made possible through generous grants from donors in the community, such as the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Cox Charities, and Speedway Children’s Charities of Las Vegas.

“The Care Mobile is here to make sure those kids have healthy mouths and confident smiles as they head back to school,” Alyson McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, said.

This event will be held at the Las Vegas Ronald McDonald House located at 2323 Potosi St. near Sahara and Decatur. Temperature checks and face masks are required for everyone entering the Care Mobile.

The hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and appointments are required. To make an appointment, call (800) 787-2568.