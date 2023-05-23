LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Ronald McDonald Care Mobile unit will be visiting some Las Vegas valley neighborhoods starting Tuesday to bring dental care to children who otherwise may not have access.

The unit is operated in partnership with Nevada Health Centers and offers oral healthcare to children up to 21 years old.

Aside from treatment, there is also a focus on education, prevention, and advocacy for children. Each month the mobile unit visits different locations across Nevada and can provide services such as exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays, and restorative and preventative care.

You can call 800-787-2568 to schedule an appointment. Here are the locations the mobile unit will visit on Tues., May 23, Wed., May 24, and Thurs., May 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WIC North Las Vegas, 2225 Civic Center Dr., North Las Vegas

WIC Decatur, 5085 w. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

WIC Cambridge, 3900 Cambridge St., Las Vegas

WIC Gowan, 3650 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas

To save time, you can fill out this form prior to your appointment.