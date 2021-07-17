Romantic air flight takes to the skies in the name of love

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a unique twist on taking in all that the Las Vegas valley has to offer and it’s happening thousands of feet in the air!

LoveCloud Vegas is an airline service that puts together romantic flights for couples looking to spice things up.

Flight packages include a wedding or a vow renewal experience, a romantic dinner flight, and the most popular option among customers, the mile-high club flight.

Andrew Johnson, owner of LoveCloud Vegas said he came up with the idea while in college as a joke.

“We really bring couples together in a way that it’s a romantic experience where we have really helped couples reconnect.” -Andrew Johnson, Owner of LoveCloud Vegas

One couple visiting the valley noticed the unique sightseeing tour on TikTok and decided to put it on their must-do in Las Vegas list.

“I saw it and there was no way we’re going to come here and not do it!” Shannon Arnold said.

