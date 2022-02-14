Romance scams often target people 65 and older: Tips to avoid problems

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People looking for love or companionship are ideal victims in romance scams.

People 65 and older — and people who have recently been divorced or widowed — are often targets, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. These scams are all about money, but they start as friendships or romances.

“Romance scams account for higher financial losses than any other internet-based scam,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “During this Valentine’s Day season, I urge Nevadans to protect their hearts and their banks from these scammers.”

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office offers these tips to protect yourself:

Do not give money, credit card access or other personal information or documents to people you meet online.

Avoid any situation where a person asks for an up-front payment via money order, wire transfer, pre-paid card or cryptocurrency.

Always consider the possibility that a person might be trying to scam you. Try to remove emotion from your decision-making process when communicating to anyone you meet online.

Speak to family members or someone you trust before taking any drastic measures in an online relationship.

Use online search engines to research the person’s photo and profile. Sometimes scammers will reuse a fake photo or profile information from another online source.

Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or Facebook to go “offline.”

Be cautious about sharing intimate photos or giving information that could be used as blackmail.

Be wary if the individual you met online attempts to isolate you from friends and family.

Be skeptical if the person you met online promises to meet in person but has excuse after excuse for why he or she cannot meet you.

Be careful about how much information you disclose on social media and dating apps – these scammers often research their victims and use the information they find online to ascertain your vulnerabilities and lure you into an unwanted relationship.

Attorney General Ford will participate in a tele-town hall event with AARP of Nevada on Feb. 23 at 9:00 a.m. to discuss romance scams. Participants will have the opportunity to call in and ask questions. The tele-town hall is only open to Nevada AARP members, but a recording of the event will be available for AARP members.

If you have been a victim of a romance scam, you may file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and the Office of the Nevada Attorney General. Include as much information as possible with your complaint, including any information you have about the person that contacted you such as social media accounts, names and phone numbers