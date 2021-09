LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A semi-truck rollover crash on I-15 southbound at Sloan Road has closed all lanes, according to RTC.

NHP says they are diverting traffic to the I-15 southbound Sloan exit to bypass the crash. Expect major delays as the clean-up continues.

#trafficalert Semi Rollover, I-15 SB at Sloan, traffic diverted on to Sloan Exit to bypass crash. Expect major delays as clean up continues. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/IpaUYVH9nG — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 12, 2021

A heavy traffic backup is seen on I-15 at St. Rose Parkway. Use alternate routes and expect delays.

#FASTALERT

9/12/2021 3:00 PM

Due to a Rollover Crash

I-15 South remains Closed at Sloan

Use Other Routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.