Rollover crash on I-15 leaves 18-year-old dead, 3 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-15 northbound, north of Sloan.

According to NHP, the driver of Volkswagen Passat lost control when the car’s tire tread separated and caused the car to crash into the desert. An 18-year-old who was in the backseat was ejected and died. Another adult and two juveniles in the car were transported to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-15 were closed for several hours as NHP investigated the crash but have since reopened.