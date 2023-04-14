LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens were killed and three others seriously injured in a rollover crash in Kingman, Arizona Thursday night. The three teens were flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas, about 100 miles northwest of Kingman, for emergency treatment.

The crash was reported around 9:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of Louise Avenue. According to Kingman Police Department, the five teens, including the 16-year-old driver, were in a Dodge sedan when the car began sliding sideways, struck two electric poles, and rolled over numerous times before stopping on its roof.

Police said the four passengers were ejected from the car and the driver was trapped inside and had to be extricated. One 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene while the four others were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 15-year-old girl died from her injuries at the hospital. The 16-year-old male driver and two male passengers were flown to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

The crash is under investigation. Investigators believe speed was a factor.