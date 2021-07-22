Rolling Stones to perform at Allegiant Stadium, tickets go on sale July 30

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rolling Stones have added a Las Vegas stop to their 2021 “No Filter USA 2021 Tour” to perform at the Allegiant Stadium. The group is returning to the states to make up for their postponed 2020 dates. The 13-date tour begins on Sept. 26 in St. Louis, Missouri.
The Las Vegas concert will be on Nov. 6, 2021 and the tour will end on Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas.
The Allegiant Stadium posted on its Twitter feed that the tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m.
The band members took to Twitter to talk about their excitement to get back on stage.