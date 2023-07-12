LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local store Rogue Toys shows off its impressive collection of Barbie dolls in honor of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken coming out next week.

For more than 60 years, Barbie held more than 150 careers and continues to inspire generations of children to reach for the stars.

Depending on the Barbie, Rogue Toys’ prices range from $20 to $200. The oldest doll they have is the ponytail Barbie from the 1962 to 1964 era, and the older dolls tend to have a crayon-like smell.

The store recently bought 1984 to 2010 Barbies and are constantly receiving emails from people interested in selling their dolls.

Barbie Collection at Rogue Toys in downtown Las Vegas. (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

“There’s been lots of requests for Barbie,” said Tommy Watanabe, general manager for all Las Vegas locations, noting that movie releases always drive-up interest. “Barbie has always been one of our top sellers anyway.”

As a collector himself, Watanabe owns a reissued 1959 Barbie, and shares some history about the dolls.

“They had side eye more because the barbies were supposed to be demurer,” said Watanabe. “With the advent of the women’s lib[eration] movement, they had Malibu Barbie and that is when the eyes shifted forward, and she’s empowered and a go-getter.”

The downtown arts district location was the first of three in Las Vegas, open for 12 years.

If you are interested in reaching out, you can visit them in person, email roguetoys@yahoo.com, or call 702-330-3945.