Rogers wants out of Green Bay; lists Raiders as team he would play for

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Quarterback Aaron Rogers has been unhappy in Green Bay for a long time. Unhappy with coaches, unhappy they drafted a quarterback last year instead of finding more help for him offensively, and unhappy with his contract.
On the day of NFL Draft 2021, Rogers says he wants out of Green Bay and according to Pro Football Talk, he would like to play for one of three teams, the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, or San Francisco 49ers.
As for the Raiders, they seem happy with Derek Carr, the Niners gave away three first round draft picks to move up from number 12 to number three in this years draft to pick a quarterback, and the Broncos pick 9th in today’s draft and could have one of the top 5 quarterbacks available to them.