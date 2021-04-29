Rogers wants out of Green Bay; lists Raiders as team he would play for

FILE – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Rogers was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Quarterback Aaron Rogers has been unhappy in Green Bay for a long time. Unhappy with coaches, unhappy they drafted a quarterback last year instead of finding more help for him offensively, and unhappy with his contract.

On the day of NFL Draft 2021, Rogers says he wants out of Green Bay and according to Pro Football Talk, he would like to play for one of three teams, the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, or San Francisco 49ers.

From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

As for the Raiders, they seem happy with Derek Carr, the Niners gave away three first round draft picks to move up from number 12 to number three in this years draft to pick a quarterback, and the Broncos pick 9th in today’s draft and could have one of the top 5 quarterbacks available to them.