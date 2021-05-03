Rogers Foundation honors 20 ‘Heart of Education Award’ recipients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Special recognition for 20 “Heart of Education Award” recipients highlighted a program to celebrate outstanding Clark County School District (CCSD) educators.

The sixth-annual Heart of Education Awards, funded by the Rogers Foundation, recognized more than 700 CCSD educators who go above and beyond for their students, both in and out of the classroom.

In a year when valley parents and teachers came to terms with distance learning due to COVID-19, the traditional red carpet awards were again sidelined. The Smith Center for the Performing Arts worked with CCSD officials to safely present awards to the winners with surprise in-classroom presentations.

The 2021 award recipients are:

Hernan Aguirre, William E. Snyder Elementary School

William E. Snyder Elementary School Sarah E. Alsterlind, Shelley Berkley Elementary School

Shelley Berkley Elementary School Joel M. Bradley, Jerome Mack Middle School

Jerome Mack Middle School Milton Castellanos, Northwest Career and Technical Academy

Northwest Career and Technical Academy Sarah Cooper, Southeast Career and Technical Academy

Southeast Career and Technical Academy Christiana M. Diaz Caballero, Myrtle Tate Elementary School

Myrtle Tate Elementary School Sarah M. Dlouhy, Tyrone Thompson Elementary School

Tyrone Thompson Elementary School Nicole Hunt, Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School

Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School Xiaowei Hunt, Ed W. Clark High School

Ed W. Clark High School Jamie Huston, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Cassandra N. Jones Barcelo, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Mike D. Lang, Laura Dearing Elementary School

Laura Dearing Elementary School Jeremy S. Lawson, Desert Pines High School

Desert Pines High School Brenda J. McNair, Dorothy Eisenberg Elementary School

Dorothy Eisenberg Elementary School Christine M. Mecham, Lied STEM Academy

Lied STEM Academy Kristan Noelle Nigro, Steve Schorr Elementary School

Steve Schorr Elementary School Nicole Pate, Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts

Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Jose Israel Ramirez Gamez, Spring Valley High School

Spring Valley High School Anna D. Stein, Marion B. Earl Elementary School

Marion B. Earl Elementary School Amy B. Zeiders, Lorna J. Kesterson Elementary School

“In the past year, teachers like our Heart of Education winners have demonstrated a commitment to teaching in a way that can only be described as magic,” said Beverly Rogers, Chairman of the Board of The Rogers Foundation. “While bringing about magic this year was challenging, they did it and they did it with heart and passion. And it is with this heart that lifted students’ spirits, gave them goals to strive for, and the tools to achieve them. It is for this reason and so many more that we are humbled and honored to celebrate them.”

Award presentations and individual teacher stories will be highlighted this year in a special one-hour broadcast on Vegas PBS Channel 10, on Sunday, May 23, at 8 pm.