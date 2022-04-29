LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special surprise for 36 Clark County School District high school seniors this week as they received some life-changing news.

The Rogers Foundation decided to increase the number of college scholarships awarded and presented the largest amount ever, more than $3 million in college scholarships.

The students selected were notified in person and virtually on Facebook LIVE. The scholarships ranged from $20,000 to $100,000 which will help students with their educational costs.

Rory Reid is the Chief Executive Officer of The Rogers Foundation and described the group of students selected this year.

“Each year we see an impressive group of students but this year they really blew us away. Despite the challenges these students faced, they not only persevered but have excelled and thrived,” Reid said. “They’ve continued to dream about their futures and about the ways they’ll make this world better. That’s why The Rogers Foundation decided to increase the amount that we planned to award because these students deserve the opportunity to pursue their goals of higher education and to be celebrated.”