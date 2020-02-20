Roger stone sentenced, 40 months behind bars for obstruction, lying to Congress, witness tampering

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — A federal judge sentenced President Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone to a little more than three years in prison. Stone was convicted in November of seven charges including witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Roger Stone left the federal courthouse in Washingon after a judge sentenced longtime Republican operative to 40 months behind bars for obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The case, stemming from Robert Mueller’s investigation, sparked a firestorm of controversy last week.

Attorney General William Barr overruled the sentencing recommendation of his own department’s prosecutors who had wanted Stone to serve 7 to 9 years in prison.

Barr’s decision became public hours after President Trump criticized the original sentencing recommendation in a tweet, calling it a “miscarriage of justice.”