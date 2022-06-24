Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s leaders delivered mixed reaction to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, reversing the constitutional right to abortion established in the landmark 1973 ruling.

Predictably, Democrats voiced displeasure and disappointment, while Republicans offered mostly praise and support.

In a series of tweets, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was “disappointed” in the high court’s decision, saying “it will rip away critical healthcare and the right to choose for millions & undoubtedly cause harm. As long as I’m Governor, Nevada will continue to fight for reproductive rights & expand access to healthcare.”

Former state attorney general Adam Laxalt, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, called the overturning of Roe v. Wade historic “for the sanctity of life and the principles of democratic self-determination. … The Supreme Court has never had the expertise nor the authority to unilaterally legislate on abortion. After more than 50 years, that responsibility is poised to finally return to its rightful owners: the American people and their elected representatives.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in a tweet said the ruling rips “away a woman’s fundamental right to make her own health care decisions. The consequences will be swift and tragic for so many women across America.”

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican candidate for governor, did not immediately react on social media. But in a May debate he said he would look at the abortion issue through a “pro-life lens.”

Nevada Assembly Democrats, in a news release, condemned the decision.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen said the move was devastating. “To overturn a fundamental right and nearly 50 years of precedent will have dire consequences for women’s health and reproductive freedom all across our country.”

Speaker Pro Team Steve Yeager said the ruling “as put innumerable lives at risk” and “takes our country back to the dark ages.”

Congresswoman Dina Titus, a member of the pro-choice caucus, called the ruling “an attack on the right to control our bodies, health, and futures. … Abortion rights are human rights and should not be subject to the political whims of the few.”

Congresswoman Susie Lee, another Democrat, also expressed disappointment, saying in a release that “the majority of Americans support the right to choose.”

Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada issued a news release calling the decision “devastating.” The release said “the Supreme Court has taken away the power to control our own bodies and personal decisions and has handed it over to politicians.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, a Republican who is admittedly pro-life, said the Supreme Court ruling allows “each state to regulate it as they see fit.” In a statement, he said Nevadans have a process to follow for changing the state’s existing abortion laws