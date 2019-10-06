Rodeo bull safely lassoed in northeast Las Vegas; streets reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owners of a rodeo bull that escaped his enclosure in northeast Las Vegas were able to safely lasso him Sunday afternoon. The animal was taken away in a trailer.

Metro Police say Owens Avenue is back open from Betty Lane to Christy Lane.

The bull made his escape Sunday morning in the area of Owens Avenue and Betty Lane. The public was advised to avoid Owens to Nellis Boulevard while authorities corralled him and worked to contain the situation with the help of Animal Control.

No injuries were reported.