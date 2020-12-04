Rodents blamed for destruction of rare plants at disputed site of Nevada lithium mine

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, a plant ecologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, points to a tiny Tiehm’s buckwheat that has sprouted at a campus greenhouse in Reno, Nevada. Federal officials are investigating the destruction of a significant portion of the remaining population of an extremely rare desert wildflower that’s being considered for endangered species protection and could jeopardize plans to build a lithium mine in Nevada, the Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

RENO — The Fish and Wildlife Service says DNA evidence strongly suggests rodents destroyed part of an area of an extremely rare desert wildflower being considered for federal protection at a contentious mine site in Nevada.

The head of Ioneer, an Australian mining company that wants to dig for lithium about 200 miles southeast of Reno, said Friday as much as half of the Tiehm’s buckwheat population was lost in the animal attack this fall.

Environmentalists who are suing to force a listing of the flower had asserted the destruction of the plants was human-caused.

They say the new findings reinforce the need to declare the buckwheat endangered.

The Center for Biological Diversity has fought the mine project, recently filing an SEC complaint against Ioneer. The complaint alleges that Ioneer misrepresented to investors the progress on gaining regulatory approval for the mine project.

They think somebody dug up as many as 17,000 plants while U.S. wildlife officials are considering declaring the plant endangered.