Rod Stewart surprises couple at wedding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as a disaster for one soon-to-be-wedded couple turned into the surprise of a lifetime at Caesars Palace. Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison exchanged vows in the Venus Garden Chapel and were serenaded by Colosseum headliner Rod Stewart.

The couple’s story starts across the pond in Liverpool, England. They — along with their 14 guests — were among the thousands stranded when Thomas Cook airlines declared bankruptcy. From there, Delta Airlines stepped in to provide the group with seats to Las Vegas.

Once they touched down in Las Vegas, Caesars upgraded the group to luxury accommodations in the Palace Tower.

Finally — the cherry on top for the wedding — Rod Stewart surprised the couple following their vows at the Venus Garden Chapel. Stewart performed “Have I Told You Lately” for the newlyweds, then invited them to his show “Rod Stewart: The Hits” at the Colosseum.

You can watch their magical wedding, and hear their reactions to Rod Stewart’s appearance in the video above.