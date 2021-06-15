Rod Stewart announces return to Caesars Palace for 9 shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rod Stewart will celebrate the 10th anniversary of launching his residency at Caesars Palace when he returns to the Colosseum for nine shows in the fall.

“Rod Stewart: The Hits” will perform on the following 2021 dates:

Oct. 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

According to news release from Caesars Palace, “The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has packed an arena-sized concert into an intimate concert experience that’s exclusive to Las Vegas audiences – with no seat more than 145 feet from his majestic stage.”

Audiences can expect to hear his chart-topping hits that include “You Wear It Well,” “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “The First Cut is the Deepest,” “Tonight’s the Night” and “Forever Young”.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Ticket prices start at $49, plus tax and fees, and may be purchased online. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.