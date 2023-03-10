LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rockslide on the U.S. 95 north of Hawthorne has temporarily closed a portion of the highway, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Due to the rockslide, the highway has the potential to remain closed through the coming days, NDOT said.

According to NDOT, recent heavy rainfall likely caused a rockfall to fall across a section of the highway in the Walker Lake area in Mineral County on Friday morning. No injuries were reported.

Rockslide on U.S. 95 north of Hawthorn (NDOT)

The U.S. 95 is closed to traffic between Hawthorne and Schurz. NDOT is working to remove the rock and reopen the highway as soon as possible.

NDOT said motorists should avoid unnecessary travel and drive attentively and slowly in inclement conditions.

Winter driving safety tips are available here. Motorists can visit NVRoads.com before driving for current highway conditions and controls.