LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tammy Herder, known to many on the internet as Blendoodle, has been hiding rocks for years. She said she hoped that the painted stones would bring joy, and for one family that’s exactly what they’ve done.

Tami Westmoreland and her daughter Katelynn hunt for the rocks at Sunset Park. Tami said the mother-daughter hunts have a deeper meaning than just a search for treasure. The activity is a way to help Katelynn with hand coordination and focus.

Katelynn, who her mother says has Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD, a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain, has been helped by the search.

“[It] gives them something fun to do [and] now I have a child with a pocket full of rocks right now,” Tami said. “My daughter was not even two years old [when] she found one of Tammy’s M&Ms rocks here in the park.”

Every rock Tammy Herder places in Las Vegas parks comes with written message of kindness. Herder has painted more than 300 rocks and a majority of them are hidden around parks, light poles and tables in Las Vegas. She hopes those who encounter a rock garden to treat it with respect.

Herder said the craft helped her through alcohol addiction in 2017, and hope that her craft will bring joy to those in the Las Vegas valley who are lucky enough to stumble on the beautiful fruits of her labor.