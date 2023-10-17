LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you ready to rock this Christmas season?

The M Resort Spa Casino announced Tuesday will be the home of “Rockin’ Christmas,” what they called the world’s largest drive-through animated light show produced by World of Illumination.

“Rockin’ Christmas” is set to open on Friday, Nov. 17. According to a release, the experience is a mile-long symphony of sights and sounds hosted by MC Mic. It will feature millions of colorful LED lights and hundreds of moving displays.

Fans will see everything from life-sized musical notes to Santa “spinning it old school-style,” the release said.

The experience will run through Dec. 31 and will be located on the southeast corner of M Resort. Reserved time and date tickets will be available to avoid long wait times. The holiday experience will operate Tuesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It will also be open on Monday, Dec. 18, and Monday, Dec. 25.

Presale tickets are on sale now and will be priced per vehicle. Weekend and weekday admissions start at $39.99 plus tax and fees.

Guests interested in a 20% off pre-sale discount should visit the World of Illumination site.