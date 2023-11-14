LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A report of a rockfall at Zion National Park stopped traffic and closed a portion of the area on Tuesday.

Park rangers received the information shortly before 4 p.m. near the Weeping Rock area and encountered a dust cloud on the road.

The dust interrupted the shuttle bus service until about 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

“Rockfall can happen at any time in this highly erosive landscape, Bradybaugh added.

Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop, parking area, and trail will remain closed until further notice while park scientists and maintenance staff assess rock in the area.

For more information on closures click HERE.