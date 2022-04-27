LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect who threw a large rock through a car window seriously injuring a 95-year-old woman is in police custody, according to 8 News Now I-Team sources.

Las Vegas Metro police released surveillance video of the suspect last week in hopes that someone could identify him. According to the I-Team sources, the man’s father recognized him and turned him in.

Image from surveillance video of rock-throwing suspect. (Credit: LVMPD)

Joshua Olson, 28, was arrested Tuesday and is facing three felony charges:

Attempted Murder with use of a Deadly Weapon

Battery with use of a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury

Battery with use of a Deadly Weapon

Olson is accused of throwing the rock at the two elderly women in the vehicle on April 15. The unprovoked incident happened on Pecos Road near Sunset Road. Both women were transported to the hospital for treatment. The 95-year-old woman suffered serious facial injuries.

Sources also tell the I-Team, that Olson has been arrested six other times for throwing rocks and damaging businesses and vehicles.

He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court at 1:30 p.m.