Rock of Horror returns to Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rock of Horror Halloweekend celebration returns to the Fremont Street Experience complete with Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free entertainment.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to Fremont Street Experience for another unforgettable Halloween weekend,” said Paul McGuire, chief marketing officer of Fremont Street Experience. “I’m especially excited for the return of our popular costume contest. I can’t wait to see all the wild costumes this year, there really is no better place to people-watch on Halloween than Fremont Street Experience.”

There are cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,500 for the scariest and most wild costumes.

The entertainment includes theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage and an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams” which features dancers and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.

The event takes place from Oct. 28 – Oct. 31.