LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series 5K, 10K, and half-marathon is making its way back to Las Vegas. During the weekend of the races, there will be a variety of road closures impacting parts of the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.
Closures for the 5K run will start Saturday, Feb. 25 starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 10:30 p.m.
Road closures for the 10K and half-marathon start on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
On the night of the 5K run, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will have an all-new lineup of “Vegas-inspired” acts including DJ battles, aerial performers, interactive games, and more. For the Saturday night entertainment lineup, click here.
For more information and to register for the race, click this link.