LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series 5K, 10K, and half-marathon is making its way back to Las Vegas. During the weekend of the races, there will be a variety of road closures impacting parts of the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.

Closures for the 5K run will start Saturday, Feb. 25 starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 10:30 p.m.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas 5K road closures

Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas 5K course map

Road closures for the 10K and half-marathon start on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas 10K and half-marathon road closures

Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas 10K and half marathon course map

On the night of the 5K run, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will have an all-new lineup of “Vegas-inspired” acts including DJ battles, aerial performers, interactive games, and more. For the Saturday night entertainment lineup, click here.

For more information and to register for the race, click this link.