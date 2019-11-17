Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series opens with 5k and concert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The main events for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon take place Sunday and will shut down the Las Vegas Strip, but before that, Saturday night many runners participated in the 5k. It ended at the nearby festival grounds on Sahara and Las Vegas Blvd, where a high energy performance awaited them.

Grammy-nominated singer, Kesha brought the energy to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. She’s the first female artist to headline this concert following the Rock ‘n’ Roll 5k Saturday night.

“She is my girl, like middle school Ashley is freaking out right now,” said Ashley Chroniger who came from Maryland.

She and others also plan to run in the 11th Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday — the only private event shutting down the world famous Strip at night for runners. It allows them to pound the pavement under the lights and pass landmarks like the Bellagio fountains

“I’m excited, I mean it’s my first time racing at night,” said Erwin Fulgencio from Seattle.

“I thought it’s a great honor to run on The Strip,” said 71-year-old runner Ann Short. She came all the way from South Carolina.

The festivities are welcoming roughly 35,000 people from around the world this year. Nearly 70% are first-time visitors to town.

Some headed back to the hotel for sleep. Others like Chroniger choose to dance and celebrate with Kesha before their big race.

“I feel that is the best way to experience Vegas because I’ve never been here,” said Chroniger “It’s going to be my 30th half marathon tomorrow, so go big or go home.”

Those who ran Saturday and are running any distance event Sunday will complete the Remix Challenge and earn a bonus third medal.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon starts at 4:30 in the evening, so be aware of traffic and roadblocks.